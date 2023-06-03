Exclusive: Ayesha Khan bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan

IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about Atrangi TV’s upcoming show Tum Bin Jau Kahan. The show is now set to witness an actress joining the cast. As per a credible source, talented actress Ayesha Khan, has bagged the above mentioned project.

Shares a source, “Ayesha will play the role of lead girl Zara’s mother in the show.”

Produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma under the banner of TSM Productions, it will see Sahil Phull and Sana Amin Sheikh playing the leads. As per reports in the media, the upcoming show will have an interesting concept. The casting and pre-production are on.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Saurabh Gumber and Amar Sharma being roped in for the above-mentioned project.

Read Here: Exclusive: Saurabh Gumber roped in for Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan

Read Here: Exclusive: Amar Sharma bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan

We buzzed Ayesha but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

