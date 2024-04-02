Exclusive: Ayush Anand to enter Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Actor Ayush Anand who plays the role of Inspector Rana Chundawat in Colors show Mera Balam Thanedaar, will now be entering the Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, the show has seen the struggle of Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to get her space and individuality in the Bhosale house, post her marriage to Ishaan (Shakti Arora). Savi does not get along well with many in the family, and living in the household has been an uphill task for her. However, the recent track of Anvi being molested by a family member of the house, brought about Savi’s goodness. Now, the coming track will introduce a new character in the Bhosale family. We hear that Ayush Anand will be entering the show soon.

Ayush will come in as the elder brother of Ishaan and the eldest son in the Bhosale house.

As per a reliable source, “Ayush will play the role of Chinmay Bhosale, the son of Rao Sahib and Akka Sahib. He will be the husband of Shikha, who has been living a lonely life with Chinmay having settled abroad.”

We saw Chinmay’s character being introduced in the story plot when Chinmay sent a letter and a bouquet to wish his parents on their 35th engagement anniversary. It has been shown that Surekha longs to see her son, while Rao Sahib has hard feelings for his son.

How will Chinmay’s character shape up? What will his entry bring to the plot?

Only time will tell.

We buzzed Ayush but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Ayush, he has played the negative leads in shows Meet and Banni Chow Home Delivery in the recent times.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.