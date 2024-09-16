Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang show Main Dil Tum Dhadkan

Actress Payal Gupta who was seen playing predominant roles in TV shows Banni Chow Home Delivery and Meet, will join the cast of Shemaroo Umang’s new show titled Main Dil Tum Dhadkan, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show has Radhika Muthukumar and Zohaiib Ashraf Siddiqui playing the lead roles. Child actor Kavish Khunger plays the main role along with the senior actors. The show launches today, 16 September.

This series, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, redefines motherhood through the lens of love and emotional connection rather than biological ties. The story is a modern take on the timeless bond between Yashoda and her child. It also has senior actress Neelu Waghela playing the role of the mother.

We now hear of Payal Gupta joining the cast in a significant role. She will play the negative lead on the show.

This will be an emotional take on Vrinda and her son Kanha’s life and how the entry of Keshav as the child’s biological father, changes equations for Vrinda. The show will focus on her struggle for the custody of her child.

As per a reliable source, “Payal will play a very important role in the story plot and has gotten on board the show.”

We buzzed Payal and she confirmed her presence in the show without getting into details.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson at Shemaroo Umang and the Producer, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

