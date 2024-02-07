Exclusive: Bindia Kalra joins the cast of Mrinal Jha’s new show for Dangal

Actress Bindia Kalra who has featured in TV shows Patiala Babes, Kundali Milan, Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani, has bagged another meaty role in a new TV show. She will join the cast of the Dangal show to be produced by Mrinal Jha and Abhigyan Jha’s MAJ Productions. The show is tentatively titled Janani.

Mrinal Jha has written for popular TV shows such as Kaahin Kissii Roz, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maayka, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Na Kijo, Qubool Hai, Divya Drishti, Naagin, Ishqbaaaz, Nazar, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Pisachini, Tara from Satara, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini and many more!. She has been a prolific writer, known for her romantic concepts and thrillers. As a Producer, she has worked on the OTT projects Qubool Hai 2.0 starring Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, and the musical masterpiece, The Socho Project.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about young actor Nitin Guleria being roped in to play the male lead on the show. We also wrote about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ayush Viz and Varun Jain bagging meaty roles in the show.

We now hear of Bindia Kalra playing a key role in the show.

