Exclusive: Chetan Hansraj to enter Colors’ Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Popular actor Chetan Hansraj who was last seen in the role of Samrat Bindusar Maurya in Colors’ Pracchand Ashok, will soon enter the Colors’ mythological show, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show will now see the start of the Ekdant track of Ganesh.

As we know, Ganesh lost one of his tusks, as a result of a fight that happened between him and Parashuram. This will bring the entry of Parashuram into the show.

Actor Chetan Hansraj will play the role of Rishi Parashuram. Recently, the show saw the Mahishasur track hitting its peak.

As per the story, Sage Parashuram challenged Lord Ganesha for a fight. Although, it was a great battle between Lord Ganesha and Parashurama, during the battle, Lord Parashurama’s axe broke off Lord Ganesha’s tusk. Hence, he was given the name Ekdant.

When contacted, Chetan Hansraj confirmed the news and says, “Yes, being part of mythological shows gives me a chance to get linked to the roots. I did not know this story of Ekdant myself, and it is enlightening to know of it. It is going to be a powerful storyline and track.”

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates for news and updates on TV, films and the OTT spaces.