Child actor Atharv Johnny Sharma who has starred in Ek Bhram Sarvagunn Sampanna and has been part of web projects like Aarya 2, Inspector Avinash etc, has joined the cast of Colors’ upcoming show Doree. The show is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta’s Jay Productions. As per reports in the media, this show will be on the lines of the yesteryear film Kunwara Baap starring Mehmood wherein the lead protagonist will play a foster father and will adopt a child.

As per reports in the media, actors Sudha Chandran, Amar Upadhyay, Toral Rasputra, Mehul Kajaria, Anurag Sharma will be part of the cast of the show.

We now hear of Atharv Johnny Sharma the noted child actor playing a crucial role in the show.

We buzzed the child actor, but did not get through.

We reached out to the Producer Kinnari Mehta and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Jay Mehta Productions is helmed by Jay Mehta and wife Kinnari Mehta who have produced popular shows like Maddam Sir, Gathbandhan, Jiji Maa, Rab Se Sona Ishq, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and the list goes on. The producers are also in plans to bring the new season of cop-based comedy show Maddam Sir with a fresh cast on Sony SAB.

