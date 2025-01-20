Exclusive: Child actress Trisha Sharma to feature in Colors’ Meri Bhavya Life

Child actress Trisha Sharma who was earlier seen in the Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Humara, will be seen in the upcoming Colors show Meri Bhavya Life. The show produced by Sphere Origin will be an inspirational tale of a girl who is on the heftier side, having a positive approach to life. Karan Vohra who was last seen in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere will play the male lead, while Prisha Dhatwalia who is a digital creator from Delhi, will play the female lead.

Now we hear of child actress Trisha Sharma playing the younger version of Bhavya in the show. The show will traverse two different ages of the young Bhavya. While the first younger version will be played by Trisha, Aarna Bhadoriya will play the teenage Bhavya.

As for Trisha, she is a known face in the field of commercials. She has done many commercial advertisements, with her being popularly known for her presence in the popular Surf Excel advertisement.

Trisha is a child actress who is making her way into television slowly. Meri Bhavya Life is her second TV show, and here’s wishing her more such opportunities.

