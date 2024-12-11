Exclusive: Comedian Rajkumar Kanojia to enter Udne Ki Aasha, says, ‘Delighted to do my second TV show’

Rajkumar Kanojia who has been known for his comic presence in various films like Paisa Vasool, Dabangg 2, Oh My Friend Ganesha, Besharam, etc, will soon be entering the Star Plus’ popular show Udne Ki Aasha. He has been part of web projects like Rana Naidu, Sunflower Season 2 etc. Produced by Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production, the show will see the entry of the actor known for his comic skills. Rajkumar returns to television after 17 years, and was last seen in Phulwa on Colors.

In Udne Ki Aasha, Rajkumar will be seen playing the role of Shining Sultan, a die-hard Salman Khan fan. This will be a cameo role, which will have a comic flavour.

When contacted, Rajkumar told us, “I am entering the show Udne Ki Aasha. I am coming on TV after 17 years, and this is my second show. I am delighted. It will be a cameo role, which will provide comic relief. The character is that of a struggling actor, and I will be seen in many getups. The best part about this show is that on my first day of shoot, the show got to be the No. 1 show. I am happy to be a part of the No. 1 show.”

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not hear from them.

Are you ready for the comic surprises to be offered on Udne Ki Aasha?

