Exclusive: Dalchini fame Aasim Khan bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Young actor Aasim Khan who was part of the cast of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dalchini will soon enter Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment took a leap recently, after which actor Hitesh Bhardwaj was seen entering the show as the new lead. With Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat’s fresh story impacting well with the audience, the makers are geared up to offer more new twists. The show will see yet another new entry, with Aasim Khan making his entry.

We hear that Aasim will have a negative role to play.

As per a reliable source, “Aasim will be the new negative lead on the show. He has been cast opposite Savi.”

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.

