Exclusive: Deewaniyat to end; Star Plus to replace it with Tomader Rani’s Hindi version

Star Plus’ show Deewaniyat produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, which kickstarted on 11 November 2024, is on the verge of closing down. Yes, that’s the news that has reached us at IWMBuzz.com. The show which stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Kritika Singh Yadav and Navneet Malik as leads, started amid a lot of promise and expectations. The show had a unique concept with a lot of intriguing elements in its story. However, the show could not fare well on the ratings chart and did not manage to get decent ratings in these two months. The result is that the channel has decided to shut it down.

Yes, we hear that Deewaniyat will end in January 2025.

We have news that the upcoming show produced by Boyhood Productions which will be the Hindi version of the popular and successful Bengali show titled Tomader Rani, will take the slot of Deewaniyat soon. As we know, Saavi Ki Savaari fame Farman Haider will play the male lead in the show. Bengali actress Abhika Malakar who played the role of Rani, the protagonist in Tomader Rani has been cast to play the same role again in the Hindi version.

As we know, the time slot of 6 PM on Star Plus has been a tricky slot, with the channel not able to create a well-accepted show with good rating. Earlier, Do Dooni Pyaar which bore a new concept of identical twins, launched at the early evening slot of 6 PM. But the show which launched in August 2024 ended in November, giving way for Deewaniyat.

Deewaniyat had an impressive storyline and good performances but could not up the ante in ratings. Recently, the Creative Director handling the show as well as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Siddharttha Vankar left the company Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. And now this news comes of the show’s ending.

All eyes will be on the Hindi version of the successful Bengali show Tomader Rani now, which will launch at the 6 PM slot on Star Plus.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.