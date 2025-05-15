Exclusive: Dinesh Mehta to enter Sony SAB’s Veer Hanuman

Actor Dinesh Mehta who was last seen sharing screen space with Nia Sharma in Colors’ fantasy show Suhaagan Chudail, will now enter the mythological presentation of Swastik Productions, on Sony SAB, Veer Hanuman.

Dinesh is known for his captivating portrayals in shows Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Meet, Pracchand Ashok, Dharm Yoddha Garud etc.

Now, we hear of Dinesh entering the show in the mighty role of Ahiravan, the brother of King Ravan. In mythology, Ahiravan planned a secret mission against Ram and Lakshman, and in fact, got them abducted.

Seamlessly weaving together myth, action, and emotion, the show beautifully brings the age-old timeless tale with a vibrant flair. It features Aan Tiwari as the young Maruti, Arav Chowdharry as Kesari, Sayli Salunkhe as Anjani, and Mahir Pandhi in a dual portrayal of Bali and Sugreev. The show is a heartfelt retelling of young Maruti’s extraordinary transformation—from a curious child to the mighty divine warrior, Hanuman. The mythological is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

