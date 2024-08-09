Exclusive: Fahmaan Khan in contention to bag the lead role in Leena Gangopadhyay’s new show for Star Plus

Popular actor Fahmaan Khan seems to be in contention of bagging his next meaty lead role on TV!! It has barely been a week since his show on Colors, Krishna Mohini went off air. Now, it is heard that Fahmaan has bagged many new offers, of which one is the Leena Gangopadhyay helmed upcoming show for Star Plus. Yes, Magic Moments Motion Pictures, the maker of Jhanak, the popular show on Star Plus, seems to have two new shows for launch in the pipeline.

We know by now that the production house will soon launch the new Colors show Durga, which will have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra playing the leads. The cast and crew of the show have been shooting in Jodhpur for the same.

Now, the news is that the production house is also working on a show on Star Plus. The show will be a drama concept. As per media reports, actress Sonakshi Batra of Nima Denzonpa fame has been roped in to play the lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that Fahmaan Khan bags the brightest possibility of bagging the male lead’s role in this project.

As per a reliable source, “The concept will need the male lead to be in a Sardar look. And talks are on with Fahmaan Khan presently over his look and other intricate details.”

We buzzed Fahmaan Khan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

It will be interesting to see who bags the lead role eventually. If talks with Fahmaan materialize, he will make a comeback to Star Plus after his successful venture with Imlie.

