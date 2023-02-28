Actress Farah Lakhani who has been part of TV shows Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, Hamariwali Good News will soon join the cast of Dangal’s upcoming show. The romantic thriller plot is produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Beyond Dreams.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the forefront writing about this new show on Dangal. The show will have Puneett Chouksey and Khushbu Tiwari playing the lead roles. Actor Gaurav Mukesh has also been taken on board to play a pivotal character. If you have missed reading it, take a glance of it here.

Exclusive: Imlie fame Gaurav Mukesh bags Beyond Dreams’ next for Dangal

We now hear of Farah joining the cast in an interesting role.

