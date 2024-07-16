Exclusive: Gulfam Khan, Prakash Ramchandani and Jyoti Gauba bag Dangal’s Gehna – Zevar Ya Zanjeer

Dangal’s new show Gehna – Zevar Ya Zanjeer will tell an emotional tale of Gehna who is a confident young girl who is tied by tough situations to marry a doctor who comes to her village. The show produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions will see Paras Arora and Divya Patil playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about Paras Arora playing the lead in the show. If you have not read it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Paras Arora to play the lead in Ved Raj’s Dangal show

We now hear of actors Gulfam Khan, Prakash Ramchandani and Jyoti Gauba playing significant roles in the show.

Gulfam was recently seen in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sade Se Pare. Prakash Ramchandani was seen in the web series Swaang recently. Jyoti Gauba was seen in the Colors show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions recently launched the show Mishri on Colors. The show has Namish Taneja, Megha Chakraborty and Shruti Bhist and leads. The production house has bankrolled concepts like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Thapki Pyar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Namah, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

