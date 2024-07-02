Exclusive: Paras Arora to play the lead in Ved Raj’s Dangal show

Actor Paras Arora who was last seen in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan playing the lead role of Dr. Veer, will now be seen in a new show!! He has bagged the lead role in Producer Ved Raj’s banner, Story Square Productions’ upcoming show on Dangal. The yet-to-be-titled show will have an unusual concept, is what we hear.

Story Square Productions is presently working on the Colors show Mishri which is all set for its launch this week. The show will be about a narrative celebrating the sweetness of relationships and unconventional bonds. It has Namish Taneja, Shruti Bhist and Megha Chakraborty in lead roles.

Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions has bankrolled concepts like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Thapki Pyar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Namah, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

This new show on Dangal will launch in some time, is what we hear.

As per credible sources, “Paras Arora has been finalized to play the male lead.”

Paras is known for his portrayals in projects Veer Shivaji, Udaan, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Kaatelal & Sons, Brij Ke Gopal, Dil Diyaan Gallaan etc.

We buzzed Paras, but did not get through to him for a comment.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

