Exclusive: Gurdeep Kohli and Vijhay Badlaani join the cast of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, the popular and long-running show is all set to take a leap post which the present leads on the show, Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma will no longer be part of the show. The show produced by Balaji Telefilms has had a successful and long run, and efforts are now put to take the show ahead with new leads, giving it the needed freshness. The leap is slated to happen soon in the show, and the lookout for actors to play the new leads is presently on.

Seasoned actress Gurdeep Kohli who was last seen in a towering role in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj, will join the cast of Kumkum Bhagya. Joining her will be Vijhay Badlaani who was last seen in Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah on Zee TV.

As per a reliable source, “Gurdeep will play a powerful mother’s role, while Vijhay has been cast to play the new father in the show.”

Kumkum Bhagya started with the first season featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, the second season starring Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul, and the current season with Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma.

