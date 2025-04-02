Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri to enter Colors’ Ram Bhavan

Actress Haelyn Shastri who essayed the role of Komal Sharma in Colors show Doree, will now enter the Colors’ show Ram Bhavan. Produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production, the show stars Mishkat Varma and Khushbu Rajendraa playing the leads. Samiksha Jaiswal plays the negative lead on the show. As per the track in the story, Om and Isha are on the verge of getting married forcibly. They do so in order to protect their family honour.

Haelyn will enter the show as the friend and confidant of Gayatri, played by Samiksha Jaiswal.

As per a reliable source, “Haelyn will play the role of an advocate.”

Haelyn, who played the role of Mohini in Colors’ mythological show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, has also been featured in the Akshay Kumar film Sooryavanshi, and the Kajol starrer web series The Trial.

We buzzed Haelyn but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Set against a crumbling mansion in Prayagraj, ‘Ram Bhavan’ is where the walls have ears and the windows see all, witnessing a tale of power, pride, and patience. Gayatri, the tyrant of the house, holds the monetary strings and, with them, the fate of her sasural. Her reign of terror is challenged by Om, the jugaadu brother-in-law, who fights to reclaim his family’s dignity and secure a government job as a symbol of his worth, enduring the scathing humiliation doled out by his bhabhi. Meanwhile, Isha, the rooted princess, stands as a picture of patience against her brutal boss Gayatri’s unwarranted wrath. After having fallen from riches to bankruptcy, Isha proves her professional potential despite facing relentless oppression by Gayatri. Provoked by Gayatri’s constant belittling, Om and Isha unite in an unlikely alliance, threatening to blow the roof off their oppressor’s empire. The show is produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production and has Mishkat Varma, Khushbu Rajendra and Samiksha Jaiswal playing the lead roles.

