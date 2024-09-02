Television | TV News

Actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui the actor who was seen in Imlie, will play the lead in the upcoming Shemaroo Umang show, Main Dil Tum Dhadkan. Read this exclusive newsbreak here.

Actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui who recently bagged popularity with Star Plus show Imlie, has bagged his next lead role with the upcoming Shemaroo Umang show. Titled Main Dil Tum Dhadkan, this new presentation coming from Shashi Sumeet Productions will see Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Radhika Muthukumar playing the lead role. This is a tale of a present-day Yashoda who loves her son Kanha and wishes for the best of things for him. The story will see the struggle of a mother when she loses her kid Kanha and will dwell on her urge to fight back for him.

The first look promo of the show reveals Radhika Muthukumar and child actor Kavish Khunger in the main roles.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard about Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui bagging the role of the male lead in this show. Zohaiib was last seen in the TV show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile. He has also been part of the projects Suryaputr Karn, Karmphal Data Shani etc.

Shemaroo Umang recently launched the supernatural fantasy saga Shamshaan Champa, which is produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films. The show has Ayush Shrivastav, Trupti Mishra and Monalisa in main roles.

