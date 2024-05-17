Exclusive: Ishita Ganguly’s guest appearance in Story Square’s Bitiya Chhathi Maiya Ki for Sun Hindi

Popular actress Ishita Ganguly who was last seen in Nath Zevar Ya Zanjeer, will be seen in an exciting guest appearance role in Producer Ved Raj’s upcoming show for the to-be-launched channel, Sun Hindi. As we know, Sun Network, which is Asia’s biggest network base is coming up with a new Hindi channel. Story Square Productions’ show titled Bitiya Chhathi Maiya Ki will be one of the flagship launches of the new channel. As we know, the show has Ashish Dixit, Bindra Dahal and Ssara Khan playing the lead roles. Ssara will play the role of Chhathi Maiya. She will be seen in a cameo role and will keep making appearances as Chhathi Maiya.

We now hear of Ishita Ganguly playing a guest appearance, wherein she will be seen in the first episode of the story plot.

As per a reliable source, “Ishita will play a very important character who will drive the story ahead.”

We buzzed Ishita but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Ishita is a brilliant performer, having been part of TV shows like Shastri Sisters, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Peshwa Bajirao, Prithvi Vallabh, RadhaKrishn, Vighnahartha Ganesh, Parshuram, Gud Se Meetha Ishq etc.

