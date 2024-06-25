Exclusive: Jeevansh Chadha replaces Vishal Chaudary in Colors’ Suhaagan

Colors show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions has recently taken the generation leap post which the fresh story centres on Swara, Vedaant, and Dhwani, entangled in a love triangle. Actors Akshay Kharodia, Pragati Chourasiya and Dhwani Gori, Vishal Chaudary played the leads. However, there is an unfortunate change that has happened at the moment. Actor Vishal Chaudary playing the role of Abhimanyu has been replaced.

Coming in is actor Jeevansh Chadha, who was last seen in Colors’ Parineeti and Mera Balam Thanedaar. He bagged the limelight with his portrayal in Yeh Hai Chahatein. It is interesting to know that he was cast opposite Pragati Chourasiya, in Yeh Hai Chahatein. Pragati plays the main lead Swara here.

We buzzed Jeevansh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Suhaagan took a generation leap of 20 years, ushering in a whirlwind of emotions. It delves into the lives of Swara, the daughter of Bindiya and Krishna and Dhwani, the daughter of Sudha, who stepped into the household as a mother figure for Swara. Starring Pragati Choursiya as Swara, Akshay Kharodia as Vedaant and Dhwani Gori as Dhwani, the new era of this marital drama has Dhwani stepping into Swara’s life as her voice, after she loses her speech and parents as a child. Their bond appears as graceful and unbreakable as a perfectly choreographed Kathak duet. However, Dhwani’s true colours bleed through, and she vows to claim all that belongs to Swara.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.