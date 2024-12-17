Exclusive: Khushbu Rajendra Tiwari replaces Tanisha Mehta in Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production’s Colors show?

Actress Khushbu Rajendra Tiwari who played the role of Fathema in the Sony SAB show Alibaba, is likely to bag the lead role in Colors’ next. As we know, Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production, which has successfully bankrolled the popular show on Star Plus, Udne Ki Aasha, is all set to launch a new show on Colors. Titled Do Dil Mile Iss Tarah, the show had locked Mishkat Varma and Tanisha Mehta as the leads.

The show was on floor too, with a few episodes shot. However, since Tanisha did not suit the character that she was playing, the creative think-tank decided to replace the lead actress.

Now, the news that we have got at IWMBuzz.com is that actress Khushbu Rajendra Tiwari is very likely to replace Tanisha Mehta in the show.

As for Khushbu, she was seen in Duranga Season 2 on ZEE5, Baazi Ishq Ki etc.

As per a reliable source, “The shoot of the show was halted owing to the major replacement the show went into. The channel and production are now keen on finalizing Khubhbu as the lead of the show.”

We buzzed Khushbu but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about the main cast of the show. We wrote about Mishkat Varma playing the lead. We also wrote about actors Samiksha Jaiswal and Sudesh Berry being part of the show. Samiksha will be the negative lead on the show. We also wrote about Sudesh Berry, Waseem Mushtaq, Shama Deshpande, Vijay Kashyap playing important roles in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Sudesh Berry joins the cast of Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production’s Colors show

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.