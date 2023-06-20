Exclusive: Kiran Karmarkar and Ashish Kaul bag Rajan Shahi's Star Plus show

Rajan Shahi’s new show on Star Plus promises to be yet another relatable and exciting concept!! The ace Producer who helms the top-rated shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, under his banner Director’s Kut, is all set for another big presentation on Star Plus. Well, there has been a lot of curiosity attached to the stellar cast associated with the show. And as always, the Producer has brought in an interesting cast that will be headed by Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe as the leads.

The story as stated in media reports, is of three sisters.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the forefront, reporting exclusively about the cast in the show. We have till now written about Romit Raaj, Ankita Mayank Sharma and Karan Veer Mehra playing integral roles in the show.

We now hear of veteran actors Kiran Karmarkar and Ashish Kaul joining the cast of the show. While Kiran Karmarkar was last seen in Star Plus’ Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Ashish Kaul is presently seen in the OTT project on Amazon Prime, Jee Karda and in the Shemaroo Umang show Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se.

As per a reliable source, “The actors will play father figures in the cast.”

We buzzed Kiran Karmarkar and Ashish Kaul but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.