Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi's new Star Plus show

Actor Karan Veer Mehra who was recently seen in Rajan Shahi’s show on Star Bharat, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has bagged a meaty role in the ace Producer’s new show for Star Plus.

Yes, Karan Veer Mehra has been in talks for the new show that Rajan Shahi will be making for Star Plus. As we know, Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions has the long-running and popular shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai topping the rating chart.

Now, Director’s Kut will soon come up with a tale of three sisters for Star Plus.

Reports in the media state that Mohit Malik of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame will play the male lead in the show. Actress Sayli Salunkhe who was the lead in Bohot Pyar Karte Hai has been roped in as one of the female leads. There were reports of Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha being roped in as the main lead. However, we hear that Sriti is not a part of this show.

We now hear that Karan Veer Mehra is back in association with Rajan Shahi for the new show.

As per a reliable source, “Karan will play a major role which will be quite interesting.”

We buzzed Karan Veer Mehra but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Karan Veer is known for his projects Behenein, Amrit Manthan, Pavitra Rishta, Rishton Ka Mela, Tera Kya Hoga Alia?, Ziddi Dil Maane Na etc.

