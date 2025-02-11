Exclusive: Krissann Barretto Karamchandani to enter Udne Ki Aasha

Actress Krissann Barretto Karamchandani who was last seen in Sony TV’s Jubilee Talkies in the role of Ira Singhania, will soon play a cameo role in Star Plus’ popular show Udne Ki Aasha. The show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production will see major drama that will bring about a spooky track during Valentine’s week.

As we know, the Deshmukh family is happy with Sailee (Neha Harsora) being able to complete her 1000 garlands-making mission, after which she has been rewarded well for her efforts. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee together made sure that they handed over the garlands to the politician who was handling a community wedding event.

Now, the upcoming Valentine’s Day occasion in the show will see the Deshmukh family going on a vacation and residing in a hotel that will have a spooky ambience. The unit we hear, recently shot for the same in Palghar.

For this track, actress Krissann has been finalized to play a key role.

As per a reliable source, “Krissann will play the role of the hotel manager in this track. This will be a scary yet hilarious track where things will go wrong for all in the Deshmukh family.”

We buzzed Krissann but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

