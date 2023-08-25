ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Krissann Barretto talks about her marriage plans

Krissann Barretto the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress will soon get married to Nathan Karamchandani. Here in an exclusive talk with IWMBuzz.com, Krissann talks about her soulmate and plans for marriage.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Aug,2023 17:16:42
Actress Krissann Barretto who got engaged to UK-based Nathan Karamchandani in April this year (2023), is all set to wed him in October this year.

In an exclusive talk with IWMBuzz.com, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress talked to us about her wedding plans and also about her soulmate. She simply cannot wait to be called as Krissann Barretto Karamchandani, is what she says.

Says Krissann, “It was sheer love at first sight for us. Nathan is the sweetest and most chilled-out guy. He is my best friend’s cousin and we met at a wedding. It has been more than a year since we got acquainted. He is the best thing that could have happened to me.”

On her wedding plans, Krissann elaborates, “We will be having a registered marriage this October. This will be followed by a puja and party with family. However, we plan to have a full-fledged wedding in April 2024 where it will be a white wedding and red wedding.”

Nathan Karamchandani works for a pharmaceutical company and is UK-based. The couple has worked together though in a travel show. “I was roped in for a travel show for Travel XP titled With Love for Mauritius. The makers offered Nathan too an opportunity to star in it along with me. We shot for the episode as a couple and that was a great feeling for us.”

Krissann is having a blissful phase as an actor too. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan will soon be back with its 5th season. Also, Krissann plays the parallel lead in Sony SAB and Alchemy Films’ upcoming show Pashminna.

Best of luck, Krissann!!

Srividya Rajesh

