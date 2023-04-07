Actor Kushagre Dua who recently entered Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein, will now be entering Colors’ long-running show Udaariyaan. Produced by Dreamiyata Productions, Udaariyaan is going through a huge twist.

Actor Rohit Purohit who played the main antagonist role of Advait Kapoor in the show, recently bid adieu. His track along with his family came to an end recently.

The show was to see the grand wedding of Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Nehmat (Twinkle Arora). However, at the last minute, we saw Nehmat refusing to marry Ekam.

Now we hear of a big entry. Actor Kushagre Dua will enter the show.

As per a reliable source, “He will come in as a saviour for Nehmat.”

