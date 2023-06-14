Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Sony SAB show Baalveer 3

Prolific actor Manish Khanna who will enter Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in the role of a dreadful culprit Ramakant soon, will also enter the Sony SAB show Baalveer 3. Produced by Optimystix, the show is a fantasy-based presentation that is a sequel to the popular Baalveer franchise. The show has Dev Joshi, Aditi Sanwal, Ada Khan playing the central roles.

We now hear of Manish Khanna entering Baalveer 3, in a complex role.

As per a reliable source, “Manish Khanna will play the father of Baalveer. However, there will be a twist in his personality. He will play a negative shade in the show.”

Manish Khanna is also part of the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree. He was last seen in the role of Mr Khanna in Colors’ popular show Udaariyaan.

Manish Khanna loves playing the baddie roles, and in a recent interview to Times of India, had talked in depth about the kind of variety he has given to the various antagonistic roles he has played in his career.

This one in Baalveer will be yet another addition.

We buzzed Manish but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin