ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Sony SAB show Baalveer 3

Manish Khanna who will also be seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will also enter the Sony SAB show Baalveer 3 in a dynamic role. Read here for this newsbreak.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jun,2023 14:10:02
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Sony SAB show Baalveer 3

Prolific actor Manish Khanna who will enter Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in the role of a dreadful culprit Ramakant soon, will also enter the Sony SAB show Baalveer 3. Produced by Optimystix, the show is a fantasy-based presentation that is a sequel to the popular Baalveer franchise. The show has Dev Joshi, Aditi Sanwal, Ada Khan playing the central roles.

We now hear of Manish Khanna entering Baalveer 3, in a complex role.

As per a reliable source, “Manish Khanna will play the father of Baalveer. However, there will be a twist in his personality. He will play a negative shade in the show.”

Manish Khanna is also part of the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree. He was last seen in the role of Mr Khanna in Colors’ popular show Udaariyaan.

Manish Khanna loves playing the baddie roles, and in a recent interview to Times of India, had talked in depth about the kind of variety he has given to the various antagonistic roles he has played in his career.

This one in Baalveer will be yet another addition.

We buzzed Manish but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

 

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Jennifer Lopez is my fashion inspiration: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Jennifer Lopez is my fashion inspiration: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Review of Star Plus’ Titlie: A twisted tale of love with an impressive cast
Review of Star Plus’ Titlie: A twisted tale of love with an impressive cast
Vaidehi Nair to play the epitome of beauty, Rohini in Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Vaidehi Nair to play the epitome of beauty, Rohini in Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot wins cooking competition
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot wins cooking competition
I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new Ruhaan’s comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada
I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new Ruhaan’s comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada
Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Latest Stories
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay kidnaps Ranbir and locks inside the bathroom
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay kidnaps Ranbir and locks inside the bathroom
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets conscious
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets conscious
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba brings Angad home
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba brings Angad home
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s mother Shalini learns about Ram-Priya’s contract marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s mother Shalini learns about Ram-Priya’s contract marriage
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Luthra family to save Preeta and Karan
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Luthra family to save Preeta and Karan
Read Latest News