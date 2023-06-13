ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Manish Khanna the well-known actor will soon enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the Star Plus show in a pivotal role that will be connected to a big highpoint. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jun,2023 10:50:18
Versatile actor Manish Khanna who recently entered the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree, will now enter the popular Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. As we know, the show is all set to take a generation leap post which new leads will be introduced. Present lead actors Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh will move out of the show, making way for the newer generation cast.

Well, we hear that the show will see a big dramatic moment with the kidnap of Virat Chavan in the coming time. And for this track, the channel and makers have roped in Manish Khanna to play a dynamic role.

As per a reliable source, “Manish Khanna will play a very dreadful criminal who will take the big step of kidnapping Virat.”

Manish will have a special cameo performance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. And we believe that this track might be the one where the lives of the present leads will be in danger.

Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame

