Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Versatile actor Manish Khanna who recently entered the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree, will now enter the popular Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. As we know, the show is all set to take a generation leap post which new leads will be introduced. Present lead actors Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh will move out of the show, making way for the newer generation cast.

Well, we hear that the show will see a big dramatic moment with the kidnap of Virat Chavan in the coming time. And for this track, the channel and makers have roped in Manish Khanna to play a dynamic role.

As per a reliable source, “Manish Khanna will play a very dreadful criminal who will take the big step of kidnapping Virat.”

Manish will have a special cameo performance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. And we believe that this track might be the one where the lives of the present leads will be in danger.

We buzzed Manish Khanna, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame