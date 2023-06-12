Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 - 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week the wedding of Samar and Dimple happening in style. The wedding was however missed by Pakhi. During the wedding, there was a lady who was caught for stealthily entering the venue. Barkha caught her and chaos was created with the lady being portrayed as a thief. However, she turned out to be Dimple’s real mother who wanted to have her glimpse. Anupamaa made the lady comfortable and allowed her to be at the wedding. The wedding finally got culminated with Samar and Dimple exchanging varmalas and the sindoor being put on Dimple’s hairline. Malti Devi made her presence felt at the venue and announced that Anupamaa will lead her team to the USA. This made Anupamaa extremely thrilled. Malti Devi also gave a stern advice to Anupamaa to never let Anuj dictate terms on her future again. Anuj on the other hand, was happy with Anupamaa’s new phase and wished her luck.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week a big drama with Kairav and Muskan uniting. However, their relationship was not approved by many in the family. Surprisingly, Abhimanyu became Kairav’s confidante and supported his love. Kairav sought the help of Akshara to convince Neelamma and Abhinav. Akshara tried talking to Abhinav but he did not listen. Akshara finally told Kairav and Muskan to run away and get married. This was a plan suggested by Abhimanyu to change Abhinav’s decision. Abhinav overheard Kairav and Muskan rejecting the idea as they were close to their families. This changed Abhinav’s mind and he consented to the wedding. The Goenkas and the Sharmas decided on the wedding muhurat on a con call. However, there was an argument over the venue of the marriage. But eventually, Baa accepted the idea of having the wedding in Kasauli. The Goenkas reached Kasauli for the pre-wedding rituals. They were received with a Himachali dance performed by the Sharmas. Seeing Abhimanyu help the Sharma family, Aarohi was worried and unhappy.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week Rajveer getting into the music launch party of Shaurya to humiliate him. Preeta too rushed to the venue to stop Rajveer from doing anything wrong. Shaurya saw a glimpse of Palki at the Luthra house and got alarmed. However, Rajveer hid Palki and saved her. Palki got into a fight with Rajveer for entering the Luthra mansion with such a goal. During the music launch, there was big drama with a short circuit happening, as a result of which there was a fire breakout. Also, the Luthras saw Preeta at the party and understood that she was alive. Preeta got stuck inside a room. Everyone tried to save her. Rajveer’s act to cut off the mic through which Shaurya was speaking, failed miserably as Shaurya got an electric shock. The Luthras, especially Rishabh blamed Rajveer for the fire breakout. Karan tried saving Preeta and even asked her what brought her here. Karan wondered what connection Rajveer had with Preeta. Meanwhile, Rakhi slapped Rajveer for causing the fire breakout. Preeta fainted in the service quarter room. Palki spotted her and called for Rajveer to help Preeta.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Champak Chacha offering a splendid idea to Pyaarelal on his marriage. He asked Pyaarelal to not marry either Sapna or Kalpana. Pyaarelal was disheartened and sought the help of Tapu Sena for it. Pyaarelal planned to meet both the girls again. Problem occured when Pyaarelal got treated like a son-in-law at Sapna’s house. This made things more complicated for him. Pyaarelal met both girls without the other knowing of it. Both the girls were madly in love with Pyaarelal. Pyaarelal was forced to date both girls and fixed a time and spot to meet them. Police doubted Pyaarlel’s behaviour and folowed him.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week Naaz trying to find out about Ekam’s location from Nehmat. However, Sartaj saved Nehmat from getting into a spot of bother. Harleen asked Nehmat about her decision to marry Sartaj.. Ekam on the other hand, was unhappy for all that he did with Nehmat. He apologized to her. Naaz and Harleen had a frank talk when Naaz tried to find out the truth between Ekam and Nehmat. Harleen confronted Ekam when Ekam announced to her that he and Nehmat are together. Ekam crossed all limits and this scared Nehmat. Nehmat finally managed to gain courage and planned to unite both Harleen and Ekam. Ekam gifted Nehmat with a dress to be worn at the party. However, when Nehmat wore a different dress, Ekam got angry at Harleen. Ekam forced Nehmat to meet him and threatened to hurt Harleen. Naaz got suspicious of the whole Ekam- Nehmat drama.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week Seerat understanding Angad’s grief when he talked about Sahiba’s rebellious behaviour. Sahiba told the Brar family that if she was stopped from working, she would leave the Brar house. Angad made a plan to create a situation where Sahiba was forced to sell her shop. He sent in a person to buy all the shops in the vicinity which will in turn force Sahiba to sell hers too. But Sahiba argued with the other shop owners which resulted in them destroying the contents of the shop and setting the shop on fire. Sahiba was devastated seeing her shop on fire. She went in and tried to stop the fire from spreading. Angad got to know of this and rushed to save Sahiba. While saving her, he got injured when a log fell over his back. Sahiba took Angad to the hospital where the Brar family blamed Sahiba for Angad’s health condition. They stopped her from being with Angad. Seerat and Garry were given the task to stay at night to monitor Angad. Angad looked for Sahiba as soon as he got conscious. Sahiba came to meet Angad but was stopped by Seerat.

