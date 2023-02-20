Janam Janam Ka Saath the ongoing Dangal show produced by Amir Jaffar and Sonali Jaffar’s Full House Production will soon take a seven-month leap. As we know, the show’s plot sees the reincarnation drama wherein the unfulfilled love of the leads, played by Gaurav S Bajaj and Nikki Sharma gets back to bring forth a new love story.

The show we hear, will soon see a small jump in time post which a few new additions are bound to take place.

IWMBuzz.com has gotten exclusive news of actor Neeraj Malviya has been roped in to play the parallel lead in the fresh twist that is on offer in the plot.

Neeraj who has featured in popular TV shows like Mere Angne Mein, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Ter Sheher Mein etc, will make a comeback to TV after a hiatus with this show.

As per a reliable source, “Neeraj will play the parallel lead in the show. He will portray the role of a doctor who will be fun-loving.”

We buzzed Neeraj but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Sonali Jaffar and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

