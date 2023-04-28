Exclusive: Newbie Reva to enter Junooniyatt

Reva a young and new actress will enter Colors' Junooniyatt.

Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment is precariously poised with the love triangle between Jahaan (Ankit Gupta), Elahi (Neha Rana) and Jordan (Gautam Singh Vig) swinging with every episode’s drama. In a major drama sequence, Jahaan lost his vision and this was a worry for Elahi. We saw how Jahaan wanted to express his love for Elahi, but failed to do so after seeing the closeness between Jordan and Elahi. But now, the show will see a new entry in the form of a girl making her entry in Jahaan’s life.

We hear that newbie Reva has been locked to play a new character, who will be pitted opposite Jahaan now.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We hear that this will be Reva’s debut project on TV.

