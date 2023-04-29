Exclusive: Nibeditaa Paal to enter Colors' Bekaboo

Nibeditaa Paal will soon enter the Colors show Bekaboo.

Actress Nibeditaa Paal who is known for her acting chops in the ALTBalaji series Class of 2020, will soon join the star cast of Colors’ Bekaboo. As we know, Bekaboo the supernatural thriller on Colors is being produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show has Bigg Boss 16 participant Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh playing the leads. The show also saw special performances coming from Shivangi Joshi, Karan Jotwani and Zain Imam.

The information that we hear is that Nibeditaa Paal will soon make her entry in the show. She will be seen paired opposite Shalin Bhanot.

As per our reliable source, “Nibeditaa will be Naira who will be Ranav’s blast from the past.”

We buzzed Nibeditaa but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Later, Nibeditaa confirmed the news to us at IWMBuzz.com.