Exclusive: Palak Rana joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang show Shamshaan Champa

Actress Palak Rana who was seen in the Dangal show Deewani has now joined the cast of the upcoming Shemaroo Umang show titled Shamshaan Champa. This will be a supernatural tale coming from Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films, which has Trupti Mishra, Monalisa and Ayush Shrivastava playing the leads. This will be the first show on TV which is picturized on a positive Daayan.

As the promo suggests, Champa played by Trupti Mishra gets chased by masked men with mashaal in their hands, Champa trips and falls. These men attack Champa, leaving her bruised and unconscious under a banyan tree. Just when all seems lost, a mysterious shadow heals her wounds. Champa comes back to life, transformed into a powerful daayan, with her nails and hair growing longer. As she walks, the crushed flowers revive. Watching from behind is the powerful daayan played by Monalisa.

We now hear of Palak Rana joining the cast of this captivating supernatural show.

As per a reliable source, “She will play the sister of the lead.”

