Exclusive: Parakh Madan to be seen in a never-seen-before role in Sony TV's Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon

Parakh Madan will yey again challenge herself to play a unique role in Sony TV's new show Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. This show is produced by DJ's A Creative Unit. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Aug,2023 11:40:21
Exclusive: Parakh Madan to be seen in a never-seen-before role in Sony TV's Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon 843702

Actress Parakh Madan who has time and again proved her versatility with her engaging roles in TV, has grabbed yet another interesting opportunity that has come her way. Parakh who was last seen in the Zee TV shows Qurbaan Hua and Meet in dynamically opposite roles, will now be a part of the cast of DJ’s A Creative Unit’s new show for Sony TV, Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. The show stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma in lead roles. The promo and the first look of the show are already on air in which Sumbul is seen playing an IAS officer. She will be married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written about actors Hemant Bharati and Nikhita Chopra being part of the cast of the Sony TV show.

We now hear of Parakh joining the cast.

As per a reliable source, “Parakh Madan will play a very unique role, and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.”

We buzzed Parakh but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Enacting the role of Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a big responsibility: Sayli Salunke

It was a special feeling to wear the actual uniform for my role in Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopraa

 

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz

