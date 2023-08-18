Exclusive: Parakh Madan to be seen in a never-seen-before role in Sony TV's Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon

Actress Parakh Madan who has time and again proved her versatility with her engaging roles in TV, has grabbed yet another interesting opportunity that has come her way. Parakh who was last seen in the Zee TV shows Qurbaan Hua and Meet in dynamically opposite roles, will now be a part of the cast of DJ’s A Creative Unit’s new show for Sony TV, Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. The show stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma in lead roles. The promo and the first look of the show are already on air in which Sumbul is seen playing an IAS officer. She will be married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written about actors Hemant Bharati and Nikhita Chopra being part of the cast of the Sony TV show.

We now hear of Parakh joining the cast.

As per a reliable source, “Parakh Madan will play a very unique role, and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.”

