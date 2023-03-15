Actor Pratik Parihar who was last seen in Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar, will soon enter the Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films, the show will see a few new entries now.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Aditi Rawat entering the show. There is news about Shilpa Saklani and Shardul Pandit too entering Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

As per a reliable source, “He will be a new entry, whose character will be very interesting in the story ahead.”

Pratik was also seen recently in Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn.

We buzzed Pratik but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

