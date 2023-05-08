ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Prince Abhimanyu Singh Gill to enter Star Bharat show Ajooni

Prince Abhimanyu Singh Gill who was last seen in Pandya Store will soon enter the Star Bharat show Ajooni as the love interest of Meher, sister of Ajooni.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 May,2023 12:30:20
Prince Abhimanyu Singh Gill who was recently seen in Pandya Store, will make a dashing entry into the Star Bharat show Ajooni. Produced by Frames Productions, Ajooni has Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana playing the leads. Shoaib plays the role of Rajveer while Ayushi plays the titular role of Ajooni in the show.

Abhimanyu will now enter the show as an NRI by name Akshay, who will be working in a Multinational Company. Akshay will be shown to be in love with Meher (Drisha Kalyani). There will be a lot of twists in store related to their love track, is what we hear.

As per a reliable source, “Abhimanyu’s silent love for Meher will come to the fore now. It will be interesting to see if this love tale gets into the phase of marriage or not.”

We buzzed Abhimanyu but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Ajooni is the story of a woman named Ajooni Vohra who will go to any lengths to fight for her rights. Rajveer Singh Bagga belongs to the Bagga family, known for their power in the region of Punjab. The Baggas, headed by Rajveer’s father, Ravindra Singh Bagga, are rooted deep in tradition and superstition. The Vohra family, however, are traditional but believe in progressive thinking and educating their daughters Ajooni and Meher. Rajveer Singh Bagga and Ajooni Vohra eventually fall in love despite seeming incompatible in the beginning.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

