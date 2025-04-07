Exclusive: Priya Shinde to enter Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Actress Priya Shinde who was last seen in the Star Bharat show 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak in the role of Malini, the wife of Pablo Tripathi, played by Krip Suri, will soon join the cast of Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, the show will see a new case opening up which will be based on the wolf attacks in the region of Keladi.

Priya will soon be seen entering the plot in this particular track, wherein she will play the role of the princess of Keladi, by name Vasudha. Actor Sandeep Gupta will also enter the show in this plot.

As we know, the show recently had Pavitra Punia playing the role of Laila, the Vishkanya sent with the intention to kill King Krishnadevaraya. Some reports indicate the entry of actor Raja Chaudhary in the role of King Chaudappa Raya.

As per the narrative, Rama will go to the Keladi region for investigation on the mystery surrounded by wolves attacking people.

We buzzed Priya but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.

