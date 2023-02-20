Actor Puneett Chouksey who was last seen in Sirf Tum on Colors will soon return to the TV screens with his next. We at IWMBuzz.com have got to know that he will be playing the male lead in Dangal’s new show produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Beyond Dreams.

Beyond Dreams, as we know, has launched the supernatural show on the lines of The Vampire Diaries on Colors. Titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, the show has taken to a good start.

Now, Beyond Dreams has started work on a romantic thriller for Dangal. The yet-to-be-titled show will see Puneett Chouksey playing the lead.

We buzzed Puneett, but did not get through to him.

We reached the Producer Yash Patnaik and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Puneett, he is known for his portrayals in shows Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Ishq Aaj Kal, Sirf Tum.

