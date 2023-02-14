Actor Rahul Tomar who was last seen in Zee TV’s Hamari Wali Good News, will soon enter the Colors show Durga aur Charu. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Durga aur Charu recently took the generation leap in which the girls Durga and Charu have grown up.

Durga Aur Charu has taken a thrilling turn as it jumps 10 years into the future. Rachi Sharma brings to life the character of Durga, while Adrija Roy takes on the role of Charu. The once inseparable sisters now lead separate lives, each pursuing their dreams and facing new challenges. Durga, now a successful lawyer, still looks up to Charu as her inspiration, but Charu has changed and no longer values friendship. Despite their differences, the paths of Durga and Charu are bound to cross, and the future of their relationship remains uncertain. Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster as the sisters navigate love, friendship, and their changing dynamics.

At this juncture, there will be an entry in the show, that of Rahul Tomar.

As per a reliable source, “Rahul will be introduced into the track as the character Subroto, who will be a person known to both Durga and Charu.”

