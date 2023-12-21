Exclusive: Rituraj K Singh to enter Anupamaa

Veteran actor Rituraj K Singh who is known for his prolific acting in films, web and TV, will soon enter the Star Plus show Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, Anupamaa has taken a five-year leap wherein the journey of Anupamaa in the USA has begun.

As we know, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) have separated. Anupamaa has gone to the USA, after inflicting upon herself, an exile of five years.

In the USA, Anupamaa will face hardships as she will find out that the restaurant she was to join, has shut down.

We hear that Rituraj Singh will stage his entry in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Rituraj will play the role of the restauranteur, who will give Anupamaa a job in his restaurant.”

We buzzed Rituraj but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Some of Rituraj’s notable film projects include Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Satyameva Jayate 2, Yaariaan 2. On TV, he has been part of shows K Street Pali Hill, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Hitler Didi etc. He was part of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too. In the web platform, he is known for his portrayals in The Test Case, Criminal Justice, Bandish Bandits, Abhay, Made In Heaven, Never Kiss Your Girlfriend etc.

