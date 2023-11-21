Exclusive: Rohit Bose Roy to enter Star Bharat show Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu

Actor Rohit Bose Roy who was recently seen in films Chengiz and Forensic will soon enter the cast of Star Bharat’s drama show Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu on Star Bharat. The show has made it to the headlines of late for the exit of lead actor Dheeraj Dhoopar from the show. As we know, he played the role of Raghav Jindal. The news of his exit has been flashing for some time now. Recently, Amandeep Sidhu also put up a gratitude post which actually confirmed Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit from the show. As per sources, it was a mutual decision between the channel and the actor, which led to Dheeraj Dhoopar moving out.

Now, we hear that Rohit Bose Roy will enter the show to provide a dramatic twist.

Media reports gave us the idea that it was always a plan that Dheeraj’s character will exit the show after a while. We hear that his character will be killed on the show.

As per a reliable source, “Raghav’s death will bring in the entry of Rohit Bose Roy. Rohit will play a cop who will be trying to make inroads in the death case.”

When contacted, Rohit confirmed his entry in the show, but did not want to get into details.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

