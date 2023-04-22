Exclusive: Sab Satrangi fame Manika Mehrotra to enter Kathaa Ankahee

Manika Mehrotra will soon enter the Sony TV show Kathaa Ankahee.

Manika Mehrotra who made a swash-buckling comeback with Sony SAB’s Sab Satrangi in the role of Shweta, will now enter Sony TV’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee. Produced by Sphere Origin, the show is doing extremely well with the audience loving the unusual plot and love story. Above all, the leads Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma in the roles of Viaan Raghuvanshi and Kathaa have become extremely popular as a Jodi.

The story plot in Kathaa Ankahee is going through a complicated phase wherein Viaan has realized that he is immensely in love with Kathaa. He has expressed his love before her, but she has openly denied it. However, this does not stop Viaan from loving Kathaa. He has expressed his decision of playing the waiting game.

Now, the storyline will see an interesting new entry. Actress Manika Mehrotra will enter the show in a challenging role.

As per a reliable source, “Her character graph will be interesting and will add a new flavour.”

We buzzed Manika but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert.

