Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor bags Sony TV’s Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

Actor Sandeep Kapoor who got great reviews as ‘Jogi’ in the latest released film ‘Sukhee’ has got back to television with Sony TV’s next. After shows like Bhagya Lakshmi, Patiala Babes, Ladies Special, Sandeep will be a part of the stellar cast of Sony TV’s new show ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’ by Hats Off Productions.

Sandeep will play the role of Dhawal Ratansi, an antagonist. His character will be two-faced who is very good in front of his family and his elder brother, but plays a different game at their back. He will be a negative character who awaits opportunities to stab his family in the back. The actor has started the shoot and is enjoying the process.

When contacted Sandeep Kapoor says, “This is the first time I have had a 5-day workshop and reading with the whole cast. This never happens in TV shows. The Director Sanjay Upadhyaya is an institution and I hope to learn a lot from him and become a better actor during the process. I am looking forward to my character in this show which is the most challenging role I have played to date.”

We reached out to the Producer JD Majethia and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed te story.

