Exclusive: Sandhya Mehta bags Ved Raj’s show for Dangal

Rookie actress Sandhya Mehta who has been part of a few commercials, will join the TV world. Television has been instrumental in bringing fresh faces and talented actors to the public eye. This will be one such introduction. Sandhya has been roped in to play an important character in Producer Ved Raj’s upcoming Dangal show.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about popular actor Paras Arora playing the male lead in the upcoming Dangal show, produced by Story Square Productions, helmed by Producer Ved Raj. If you have not read the story, you can check it here.

We now hear of Sandhya bagging an opportunity to showcase her talent with this show.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Story Square Productions is presently working on the Colors show Mishri which is all set for its launch this week. The show will be about a narrative celebrating the sweetness of relationships and unconventional bonds. It has Namish Taneja, Shruti Bhist and Megha Chakraborty in lead roles. Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions has bankrolled concepts like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Thapki Pyar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Namah, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

