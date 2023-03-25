Actor Sanket Choukse who was recently seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, will soon enter Naagin 6, the weekend band show on Colors. As we know, Naagin 6, produced by Balaji Telefilms recently bagged an extension following which a leap took place in the plot.

A lot many entries including child actors Kevina Tak (Choti Sarrdaarni) and Aarohi M Kumawat (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2) happened recently.

We now hear of Sanket Choukse entering the show in the role of a cop.

As per a reliable source, “Sanket will play the role of Inspector Ajay Shukla. He will be curious and inquisitive about the life of Icchadhari naags and naagins.”

We buzzed Sanket but did not get revert.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Sanket was last seen in Dangal show Jai Hanuman Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo.

