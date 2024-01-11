Exclusive: Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Karan Sharma to enter Colors’ Udaariyaan

Popular actor Karan Sharma who was recently known for his lead portrayal in Sasural Simar Ka 2, is all set to enter the Colors’ show Udaariyaan. The show produced by Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Entertainment is doing well with its third generation of actors and storyline thriving well. As we know, the show started with Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Isha Malviya, and went on to bring in the second-generation leads Hitesh Bharadwaj and Twinkle Arora. The show now has Alisha Parveen Khan, Anurag Chahal and Aditi Bhagat playing the lead roles. The story is now focused on the main characters of Aliya Randhawa, Armaan Gill and Aasma Gill.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Karan Sharma will enter the show, playing a very interesting character.

As per a reliable source, “Karan has reached Chandigarh, and is shooting with the team. His entry will air very soon.”

Karan Sharma has been a prolific actor, having been part of many successful projects. His notable works include Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Bandini, Pavitra Rishta, Khidki, Kaala Teeka, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Sirf Tum, Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

