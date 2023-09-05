Television | News

Actress Ektaa BP Singh who is known for her remarkable role in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, will soon join the cast of Star Plus' Imlie post its leap. Read this exclusive newsbreak here.

Actress Ektaa BP Singh who is popularly known for her role as a eunuch in Colors’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, will soon join the cast of Star Plus’ Imlie. The show produced by 4 Lions Films will see a generation leap taking place soon. The leap which is to happen in September will see actors Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy entering as the new leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Gantavya Sharma and Naresh Kumar entering the show post its leap. We also wrote about model Khushi Misra joining the show as the new parallel lead.

We now hear of Ektaa BP Singh being locked to play a prime character.

As per a reliable source, “She will play a powerful character. She will be the grandmother in the new story.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Imlie, this will be the third season that the show is getting into. Initially, the show had Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan playing the leads. This was followed by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra’s entry. Now, the show will be taking yet another generation leap which will be headed by Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy as leads, as per reports in the media.

Are you all excited for the new beginning in Imlie? Will you miss Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.