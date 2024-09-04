Television | TV News

Senior actress Shalini Kapoor will play a significant role in the upcoming Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay's Magic Moments Motion Pictures, and will join Fahmaan Khan. Read this newsbreak here.

Actress Shalini Kapoor who has featured in the TV shows Sirf Tum, Piya Abhimaani, Purnima etc in recent times has bagged a meaty role in Star Plus’ next. She will be seen in Producer and Writer Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures’ new show for Star Plus. As we know, the production house is coming up with two shows, one on Colors and another on Star Plus. The Colors show, titled Durga, will launch on 16 September, and has Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra in lead roles. It has the successful show Jhanak doing well on Star Plus.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to tell our readers about popular actor Fahmaan Khan being in contention to play the lead in this show. If you have missed reading this story, you can check it here. Fahmaan has now been locked to play the lead. He is cast opposite Nima Denzongpa fame actress Sonakshi Batra.

Now, we have news at IWMBuzz.com that Shalini Kapoor has been locked to play a meaty role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Shalini will play mother to the male lead, Fahmaan Khan.”

