Exclusive: Shalini Mahal to make a strong comeback in Colors' Dharampatnii

Shalini Mahal who played the role of Amaira Randhawa in Colors show Dharampatnii, will make a comeback to the show. Read here for details and to know how her comeback will be.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jun,2023 13:03:20
Shalini Mahal the talented young actress who played the role of Amaira Randhawa in Colors show Dharampatnii will stage a strong comeback in the show. The character as we know, was not shown for a while. Dharampatnii, produced by Balaji Telefilms which was to go off air has now bagged an extension. The new story plot which has been worked upon, will have Shalini making a return to the show.

As we know, the story plot is now focussed on Ravi (Fahmaan Khan) and Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav) developing feelings of love for each other. As we know, Pratiksha married Ravi for revenge. But now tables have turned. While Ravi loves Pratiksha, he is not able to reveal his feelings to her. He is trying to make her jealous by getting closer to Kavya. On the other hand, Pratiksha’s revenge mission has diluted with her fighting her heart which has started to love Ravi.

Shalini plays Ravi’s sister in the show. She has been shown to be a very family-oriented positive person. However, the character will see a striking change this time around.

As per a reliable source, “Amaira will make a strong comeback. She will be very protective and supportive towards her family. However, this time around, Amaira will have a strong negative avatar. She will cause a lot of trouble to Pratiksha.”

We buzzed Shalini but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

