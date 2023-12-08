Exclusive: Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav fame Sandeep Aurora bags Colors’ Balam Thanedaar

Actor Sandeep Aurora who is presently seen playing the mighty negative role of Rahuketu in Colors’ mythological Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, has joined the cast of Colors’ new show Balam Thanedaar. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, this will be a social drama. The show has Shagun Pandey and Sruti Choudhary playing the lead roles. The series will explore the theme of underage marriage. Set in Rajasthan, it will follow the lives of Bulbul, played by Choudhary, and Veer, played by Pandey.

We hear that Sandeep has been roped in to play the Sub Inspector’s role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Sandeep will be under the ACP, Veer, the lead of the show, played by Shagun Pandey. This will be a positive role.”

When contacted Sandeep confirmed the news and told IWMBuzz.com, “Yes, I have joined the cast of Balam Thanedaar. I am doing two Colors shows at the moment, having been seen in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. I was hesitant to take up this role of the cop, as I had a continuity look for Shiv Shakti where I sported a beard. I had grown a beard for that show. However, Swastik Productions was lenient and asked me to shave off the beard. They helped me sign this new show, by allowing me to don a fake beard for the continuity role in their show. I am excited about this new show and role. This will be a total contrast, a positive role when compared to the negative role I play as Rahuketu.”

